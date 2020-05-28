Chelsea eye £15m raid on Bundesliga giants as Lampard could make key decision

Chelsea are reportedly considering a £15m offer to try and prise goalkeeper Roman Burki away from Borussia Dortmund, which raises fresh doubt over Kepa Arrizalabaga’s future at the club.

The 25-year-old lost his place in the side for a stretch through February as he missed four consecutive Premier League games with Frank Lampard preferring stalwart Willy Caballero.

That decision in itself raised eyebrows over Kepa’s future at Stamford Bridge after an underwhelming campaign to that point, but to the Spaniard’s credit, he bounced back and produced impressive back-to-back performances against Liverpool and Everton in the FA Cup and Premier League respectively to provide a reminder of his quality and a show of his character.

However, there are seemingly still doubts over his future at Chelsea or at least his position as the No.1 option between the posts, as The Sun now report that the Blues could be considering a £15m move for Burki, while it’s specifically suggested that the Swiss shot-stopper could be eyed as a replacement for Kepa as they may cut their losses on him having perhaps failed to entirely convince Lampard.

It’s added in the report that Chelsea did splash out a whopping £71.4m on the Spaniard, and so it would be a huge call from them and Lampard in particular to move on from him after just two years.

As for Burki, the 29-year-old is a more experienced option having now racked up 202 appearances for Dortmund after joining them in 2015, while he has nine caps for Switzerland to his name and has been a prominent figure for the Bundesliga giants for the last five years to suggest that he wouldn’t now accept a back-up role to Kepa if he did join Chelsea.

His current contract expires in 2021, and so with the threat of entering the last 12 months of his deal, the reduced £15m price-tag touted above makes more sense, but time will tell if Chelsea and Lampard do indeed go through with what would be a major change in that position.