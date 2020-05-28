Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho could find his way back to his former club Inter Milan, according to latest transfer rumours emerging in Spain.

Don Balon claim the Brazil international is wanted by Inter and could end up being part of Barca’s negotiations with the Serie A giants as they chase Lautaro Martinez.

Barcelona are eager to offload Coutinho after his struggles at the Nou Camp, and this could be a smart way of getting him off their books if they’re struggling to find a buyer for him.

The 27-year-old has suffered a spectacular dip in form since he left Liverpool for Barcelona in January 2018, and many clubs might well be reluctant to gamble on him now.

Still, on his day Coutinho surely still has the talent to make an impact for a top club, and Inter will know all about his qualities from his spell there earlier in his career.

Coutinho was a youngster at Inter and showed some promise despite being allowed to move to Liverpool in 2013, which is where his career really took off.

Martinez moving to Barcelona as part of this deal could be ideal for the Catalan giants as they could do with the Argentine forward as a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez and as a possible upgrade on the struggling Antoine Griezmann.