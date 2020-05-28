Euro giants look to fend off Barcelona, Real Madrid with contract renewal for star with €100m+ release clause

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis reportedly hopes to convince Fabian Ruiz to pen a contract renewal which could help fend off interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old joined the Partenopei in 2018 and has gone on to become an important part of their plans having already made 72 appearances for the club.

In those outings, he’s bagged 10 goals and five assists, but his technical quality, class and composure on the ball and all-round ability have all contributed to him to emerging as a stand-out player.

Further, with prior experience in La Liga after his spell with Real Betis, it’s easy to see how he would be an ideal fit for the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid and their style of play.

However, according to Calciomercato, De Laurentiis wants him to renew his contract until 2025 which will see him secure a pay rise, but he also wants a release clause inserted worth over €100m.

It’s added that both Barcelona and Real Madrid hold an interest in him, but they’ve already shown an unwillingness to splash out €80m for Ruiz. In turn, if the Spaniard was to pen any new deal with the touted release clause included, it could arguably end all chances of him returning to his homeland in the more immediate future.

Further, it would arguably be a clear indication of his desire to stay in Naples, as ultimately it would make it increasingly difficult for either Barcelona or Real Madrid to satisfy Napoli’s demands and reach an agreement on a transfer fee.

Time will tell what Ruiz decides to do, but it could be a crucial decision in terms of where he’ll spend the next few years of his career, with Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso undoubtedly hoping that he can still call upon on him for the foreseeable future.

—

“I just want to be a big part of a club and give my all to them. That’s all that burns through me.” – 33-year- old Joe Hart is almost certainly leaving Burnley on a free at the end of the season. Surely he’s headed for the glue factory via Turkey, China or the MLS? READ MORE…

—