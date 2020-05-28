Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to part with a number of stars to include them in a possible player exchange offer to Man Utd to land Paul Pogba.

It’s been a frustrating campaign for the French international, as he’s been limited to just eight appearances due to injury troubles.

However, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer offered a positive update this week as he insisted that his star man would be available when the Premier League season restarts, which is expected to happen next month.

Having an opportunity to see Pogba fielded alongside Bruno Fernandes and the other attacking stars at his disposal could ultimately convince Solskjaer and Man Utd to dismiss all interest in the World Cup winner this summer, but Real Madrid are seemingly keen to try their best to find an agreement.

According to the Sun, they are ready to offer players in exchange to try and sweeten talks, with Martin Odegaard, James Rodriguez, Lucas Vazquez and Brahim Diaz all specifically mentioned as options to ultimately help bring Pogba’s price-tag down and perhaps make him a more affordable option for the La Liga giants.

Time will tell if any of that quartet particularly appeal to Man Utd, but given their limited roles at Real Madrid this season aside from Odegaard who is currently impressing on loan at Real Sociedad with seven goals and eight assists in 28 appearances, it’s unlikely to be enough to prise Pogba away.

Further, it’s unclear if they would limit that to one player being included in such a swap deal or if multiple players would be offered.

That said the 27-year-old will see his current contract at Old Trafford expire in 2021, and although the Red Devils have an option to extend for a further 12 months, it remains to be seen if United are forced to consider an exit if he has no intention of putting pen to paper on a new deal.

