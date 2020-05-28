Good news for Barcelona: Influential ace closing in on big fitness boost for Setien

Barcelona boss Quique Setien could reportedly be handed a major fitness boost by Monday as Luis Suarez is preparing to step up his comeback.

The 33-year-old has been sidelined since January after undergoing knee surgery, with BBC Sport noting at the time that he was expected to be sidelined for around four months.

That was a massive blow for the Catalan giants considering he’s bagged 14 goals and 11 assists in just 23 appearances so far this season, and their lack of depth and quality up front forced them to sign Martin Braithwaite outside of the transfer window as an emergency signing.

However, with the coronavirus pandemic suspending the La Liga season since March, it has given Suarez more time to complete his recovery without missing more games while Football Espana note that the campaign is expected to restart on June 11.

Now, Barcelona could seemingly be on the verge of receiving a major fitness boost as Mundo Deportivo report that Suarez could be given the green light to train with the rest of the squad as normal on Monday onwards in what would be a significant checkpoint on his road to making a full recovery and being at Setien’s disposal next month.

Further, it’s added that the expectation is that he will be available for the first league game back, and so given what he offers the side both in terms of his goal threat and work ethic up top to help allow Lionel Messi to flourish, that will be music to the ears of Setien, the rest of the squad and the fans to have him back in the fold.

Barcelona sit just two points ahead of rivals Real Madrid in the table with 11 games remaining, and coupled with their Champions League hopes, there is still plenty left on the line for them this season as they look to land two major trophies.

