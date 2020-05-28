Good news for Man Utd: Boost as star man offers positive update after injury setback

Man Utd have been handed a boost as Marcus Rashford has reiterated that he’s progressing well after recovering from his back injury ahead of the restart of the Premier League season.

The 22-year-old was enjoying an excellent campaign having scored 19 goals and provided five assists in 31 appearances across all competitions, but he suffered a blow in January after sustaining a back injury.

That kept him sidelined until the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in March, and he has continued his rehabilitation and recovery since while not having to miss as many games as expected.

While Man Utd coped well without him as they remain in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League as well as for the FA Cup and Europa League, there is no doubt that having Rashford back leading the line would be a major boost for the Red Devils and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Earlier this week, the Man Utd boss revealed that both Rashford and Paul Pogba will be fit for the restart of the season, as per Sky Sports, and it appears as though the former has reiterated that target having responded to a fan concerned over his health and recovery.

As seen below, Rashford tweeted back to a fan who asked about his back, to which he replied: “I’m feeling good mate, thank you!”

That will be music to the ears of Man Utd fans who will hope Rashford can fire them towards achieving their objectives this season and although there isn’t yet an official date on when the Premier League season will resume, it certainly sounds as though Solskjaer will be able to rely on his talismanic forward to help them get over the line.

With Pogba on his way back too coupled with the influence of January signing Bruno Fernandes, United fans will undoubtedly be itching to see all three together on the pitch at the same time.

I’m feeling good mate, thank you! — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) May 27, 2020

—

“I just want to be a big part of a club and give my all to them. That’s all that burns through me.” – 33-year- old Joe Hart is almost certainly leaving Burnley on a free at the end of the season. Surely he’s headed for the glue factory via Turkey, China or the MLS? READ MORE…

—