‘If Liverpool want the player, they will get the player’ – Journalist insists up to Reds if top-class £49m star joins

Respected journalist and former Premier League ace Jan Aage Fjortoft has provided a simple assessment of a potential Liverpool move for Timo Werner.

Werner has enjoyed a stunning spell with RB Leipzig thus far having bagged 91 goals and 39 assists in 153 appearances for the club, and in turn he has emerged as one of the top players in Europe with a big future ahead of him.

As noted by the Daily Mail, the 24-year-old is said to have a £49m release clause and doubts have been raised over Liverpool’s pursuit as they are said to value him closer to £30m after the coronavirus pandemic.

With RB Leipzig unlikely to budge over their valuation, Fjortoft has essentially insisted that Werner wants the move to Anfield and so it’s up to Liverpool whether or not it materialises, as per the video below.

The near-£20m difference between the two clubs is surely a significant obstacle though, and so it remains to be seen if either is willing to compromise to try to reach some middle ground.

Ultimately though, based on Fjortoft’s assessment of the situation, it will be down to Liverpool to make their move to ensure the deal happens, as Werner has done his part to suggest that he’s more than ready to move to Merseyside with Bayern Munich seemingly no longer in the equation.

"There has been a conversation between Klopp and Werner – if Liverpool want the player they will get the player."@JanAageFjortoft has the latest on the situation surrounding #LFC and RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner..#SkyFootballShow pic.twitter.com/z47FzYzIvK — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 28, 2020

