There are always different things to weigh up for a footballer whenever they look to move club, but priorities might be different as their career starts to wind down.

If we look at the case of Adam Lallana – he’s 32 years old, has had a successful career and has also played for England, while he appears destined to get a Premier League winner’s medal too.

As a result, it would be understandable if he decided to take an offer to work under a familiar manager, while it’s a bonus that he might get some long term security at the end of his career too.

According to a report from Football Insider, he’s out of contract at Liverpool this summer, and Brendan Rodgers is hoping to be reunited with a player he admires at Leicester City.

The report claims that Leicester have made a “long term contract offer”. Although the length isn’t specified, you have to feel that means at least three seasons.

Clearly Rodgers is still a big fan and is willing to take a risk on signing the Liverpool man, who has struggled with fitness and injury concerns in recent years.

The report also claims that teams like Arsenal and Spurs are interested, but it’s easy to see him going there and only being a back up player, so that’s no good for him at this stage of his career.

If he can go to Leicester and play well under a manager who knows how to get the best out of him, then that could be the ideal move for him just now.