Liverpool could reportedly be harshly singled out if the Premier League returns as they may be blocked from playing their home games at Anfield.

While Reds fans will be thrilled at today’s news that football is set to resume this June, they will surely be fuming that they’re for some reason being treated this way.

According to the Times, it is only some ‘key games’, which include Liverpool matches as they close in on the Premier League title, that will be played at neutral venues to prevent large groups of fans gathering together outside grounds.

This lack of trust in Liverpool fans seems very unfair and patronising, and it seems unfair for Jurgen Klopp’s side to have to play out their remaining games away from their own stadium while most other teams can continue as normal.

LFC have been superb this season and it is already a shame to see that they will have to lift the Premier League trophy without their fans present.

For them to also be blocked from playing at Anfield would be another blow, though in truth most fans will just be glad they’re looking like avoiding the season being cancelled completely, potentially stripping them of the title that they’re just two wins away from wrapping up.

The Times add that some London derbies could also be among the fixtures moved into neutral grounds.