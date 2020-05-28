Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly been angered by the club over the ongoing Timo Werner transfer saga.

As reported by Empire of the Kop and others, Liverpool have been targeting Werner and have even held discussions with the player after he was cleared to do so by his club RB Leipzig.

The Reds don’t exactly look in desperate need of a new signing up front given the quality of the players they currently have in attack, but it seems Klopp is desperate to land Werner, according to Don Balon.

And it seems the club’s reluctance to pay up for the Germany international is leading to major tension behind the scenes at Anfield, with Don Balon even suggesting it could put the manager’s future in doubt.

It will be intriguing to see how this saga continues to play out, but Liverpool will surely want to do all they can to back Klopp in the transfer market after the miraculous work he’s done in his time on Merseyside.

The German tactician won the Champions League with LFC last season and now has the club on the brink of their first league title in 30 years.

Werner might not seem the most pressing addition, but if Klopp wants him Liverpool should not risk this potentially big row with their manager, who is surely their most important asset of all right now.