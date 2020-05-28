How Liverpool could be crowned Premier League champions with just one more victory – if they get a little help from Arsenal

Liverpool could end up as Premier League champions with just one more victory as we look set for football to return in June.

The Reds were 25 points clear at the top of the table before the season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, needing just two more wins from their remaining nine games to land their first title since 1990.

But because of the way the fixtures have been arranged, there’s now a chance for Liverpool to win the title if they just beat Everton away in their next fixture.

As explained by the Liverpool Echo, Manchester City will be in action against Arsenal first, which means a Gunners victory would put LFC in with a chance of putting themselves mathematically out of sight with just three more points instead of six.

It would no doubt be sweet for LFC supporters if they were able to win the title at the ground of their local rivals Everton, but it remains to be seen how realistic it is that Arsenal can beat City.

The north London giants have had a poor season this term, though they do look to have improved under new manager Mikel Arteta, who replaced Unai Emery in December.

A result is also crucial for Arsenal as they now have the opportunity to make a late stab at grabbing a European place.

City have also been far from at their best by their high standards, so it could be that there’s some prospect of them dropping points here in another potential boost for Liverpool.

Either way, if football does return as planned, it looks all but certain that Jurgen Klopp’s side will be ending their long wait to lift the Premier League trophy.