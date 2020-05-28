We often presume that a transfer will happen quite quickly, but there’s so much for a player to consider.

They need to decide if making a big move at a young age will be the best thing for their career, while deciding to move to a new country is always a big choice for anyone to make.

The other thing to realise is that things can change so quickly in football – injuries or a loss of form happen all the time, so they may only have once chance to make a big transfer.

READ MORE: Real Madrid offer Man United their choice of four players as they look for Paul Pogba swap deal

A report from Get Football News France has cited claims from France about Lille striker Victor Osimhen, and it’s still not clear what he wants to do.

They claim that he has definitely turned down a move to Serie A this summer, but he plans to take two weeks to decide if he will be leaving Lille at the end of this season.

That news should interest fans of Liverpool, Man United and Chelsea, as a report from the Express linked them all with a move for the striker.

He’s only 21 but he seems to keep managing the step up in quality, as he shone in Belgium last year before moving to Lille and scoring 13 goals in 27 league games this season.

He’s shown he has electric pace and he’s able to score all different types of goals so he could be an interesting prospect, but the situation with Nicolas Pepe at Arsenal has demonstrated how big the step up can be from Ligue 1 to the Premier League.

He tends to play through the middle so it’s hard to see him getting a starting spot at Liverpool, although he could also fill in out wide and become the first choice back up for the front three.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has shown a willingness to rely on youngsters and United do need someone to play through the middle, while you can imagine him interchanging with Marcus Rashford and causing all kinds of problems.

Chelsea seem set on keeping Tammy Abraham as their first choice striker but he has had injury concerns, so perhaps he and Osimhen could rotate to keep things fresh for Frank Lampard’s side.

It’s not clear where he would want to go at this point, and the first step will be seeing if he actually wants to leave.