(Photo) Jamie Carragher hilariously trolls Gary Neville as PL return puts Liverpool back on course for the title

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has posted a photo of Gary Neville as he celebrates the upcoming return of the Premier League.

The Reds will now surely win the Premier League title as they need just two wins from their remaining nine games, or potentially even just one more victory if Manchester City are beaten by Arsenal before Jurgen Klopp’s side take on Everton at Goodison Park.

June 17th ?? is back. pic.twitter.com/RfwkfgEN9Q — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) May 28, 2020

Carragher is understandably pleased with the news, and also seemed to relish rubbing it in the face of Manchester United legend Gary Neville.

The former Red Devils defender notably popped open a bottle of champagne when Liverpool lost their unbeaten record at Watford, and now Carragher’s used the picture against him in his latest tweet celebrating the June 17th return.