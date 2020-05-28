Liverpool fans will be particularly pleased with today’s news of the Premier League returning, but there’s also some big transfer news involving their club.

First up, some reports suggest RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has made up his mind and has chosen to seal a move to Liverpool despite having other offers.

The Germany international has held talks with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp over Zoom and seems to have been won over, snubbing both Barcelona and Inter Milan.

Werner could now be set to make the move to Liverpool for as little as €40million, with his club seemingly prepared to lower their demands following speculation that LFC could pull out of the deal.

Elsewhere, Liverpool could also be trying for another signing to add to their front three, with reports that Klopp has personally contacted Adama Traore over a move.

The 24-year-old has been in fine form for Wolves and could do well at a bigger club, even if Liverpool don’t seem to obviously need him.

Still, it seems Klopp is a fan as the German tactician is said to have contacted the player himself about making the switch to Merseyside.

Finally, Liverpool could soon have some news on one of their other targets, Lille forward Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian has been linked with a number of top clubs, among those Liverpool, and he will supposedly make a decision on his future in the next two weeks.

Osimhen, Werner and Traore coming in would certainly be some transfer window for the Reds, who already have perhaps the best front three in world football but are clearly going gung-ho for world domination!