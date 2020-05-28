Man Utd have reportedly joined Real Madrid in expressing an interest in Rennes youngster Eduardo Camavinga after he made an impressive impact this season.

Despite still only being just 17 years of age, the France U21 international made 36 appearances this season prior to the campaign being ended early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Deployed as the defensive midfielder in the side, he established himself as a regular starter and his form has seemingly attracted interest from around Europe.

According to the Metro, Man Utd are now set to rival Real Madrid for his signature, and it’s suggested that they could have a crucial advantage as they’d be willing to loan him back to Rennes for a season which would be welcomed by the Ligue 1 outfit.

However, while the Metro suggest that United could target a £25m deal for the starlet, Mundo Deportivo have suggested that he could be valued closer to €75m, and so that is a huge gap between the two figures which could scupper any hope of a move to Old Trafford materialising as much will depend on which fee is more accurate.

For a player of Camavinga’s talent and potential coupled with the fact that he’s still only 17, £25m arguably seems far too low even in a post-coronavirus transfer market.

Nevertheless, time will tell if negotiations take place and if they lead to a compromise being reached, while it’s no surprise that Camavinga is said to be on United’s radar as he appears to tick many of the right boxes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to build a long-term plan for success at the club with the signings of young talent in the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James while Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes are also yet to reach their peak.

Adding Camavinga in a defensive role to compete with Nemanja Matic, Fred and Scott McTominay could also offer more freedom to the likes of Paul Pogba and Fernandes to make a bigger impact in the final third, and so the pieces would surely fit.

However, it remains to be seen if a deal is agreed between the two clubs, and furthermore, if Camavinga would choose a move to Manchester over Madrid if both clubs make their move.

