The latest Man Utd transfer gossip is here, and it should make for exciting reading for Red Devils fans.

First up, United could be set to hijack Liverpool’s move for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner in a surprise development.

The Germany international has long been linked with a move to Anfield, but United are now also entering the running as it’s suggested Liverpool don’t want to pay his £50million release clause.

The Red Devils could certainly do with a forward of this quality, and it will be intriguing to see if the 24-year-old can be lured to Old Trafford instead.

Another exciting name from the Bundesliga who could be heading for Manchester is Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

The 20-year-old is looking set to become one of the biggest names in world football, and Man Utd are seemingly stepping up their efforts to sign him after months of speculation.

The latest reports claim United could try offering Alexis Sanchez to Borussia Dortmund as part of the deal, though we’re not sure we can see the German side accepting that!

Finally, MUFC have been offered the chance to open talks over the transfer of Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho.

“I just want to be a big part of a club and give my all to them. That’s all that burns through me” – where next for this Premier League ace? Click here to read more.

The Brazil international does not, however, seem to be a priority for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, despite Barca being pretty desperate to get rid of him.

This is probably wise from United, who need to continue their recent improvement in the transfer market and not just go after the big names who aren’t really performing as they should anyway.