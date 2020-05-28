Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to hold talks over a possible transfer move for Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho.

However, it seems Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not likely to take up that option, according to a report from ESPN.

United could do with more quality in the attacking midfield department, however, so should perhaps not be too quick to write off Coutinho.

The Brazil international was world class during his last stint in the Premier League with Liverpool, and surely hasn’t just lost that natural ability overnight.

It’s fair to say Coutinho has struggled to fit in at Barcelona, whilst also having an underwhelming time on loan with Bayern Munich this season.

Still, Man Utd would be landing a quality player with flair, creativity and an eye for goal if they could get the 27-year-old back to his best at Old Trafford.

At the same time, the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic perhaps means MUFC are justified in being a little more cautious than usual.

Given how poor Coutinho has been of late, there’s every chance that he won’t ever quite manage to get back to the levels he produced during his time at Anfield.