Manchester United are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Monaco forward Pietro Pellegri.

The 19-year-old has struggled at current club Monaco, barely playing due to injury problems, but it seems Man Utd are long-time admirers of his, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Pellegri seems a slightly surprise target at this moment in time, however, and might not be worth the risk for the Red Devils, even if he has previously looked like a talented youngster with immense potential.

Di Marzio state, however, that United could look to exploit their good relationship with Monaco in order to get this deal done.

United, like many other clubs, are sure to feel the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic at the moment, so that might mean they need to alter their transfer strategy.

Pellegri could be one of the cheaper options out there, and might well end up being a good investment if he can put his fitness issues behind him and get back to his best.