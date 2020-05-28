Premier League season tipped to restart on June 17 with fixture schedule outlined

The Premier League will reportedly resume from June 17 onwards with a timetable for the new schedule put together at the shareholders meeting on Thursday.

As per the Telegraph, games are expected to restart on Wednesday June 17, starting with Aston Villa vs Sheffield Utd and Man City vs Arsenal in the games that were late scratches from March and are the games in hand for the clubs in question.

That in turn will then allow all 20 clubs to have played the same number of games, and the league can therefore continue to play rescheduled fixtures.

It’s added that another game could be played on June 19, with a full round of fixtures to come on Saturday June 20 with kick-off times staggered across the weekend with most, if not all, expected to be televised given they will all be behind closed doors.

The touted plans came after a shareholders meeting on Thursday with the intention being that the Premier League season is completed by the weekend of August 1 and 2, with the FA Cup final to come the following weekend.

None of this has yet been made official by the Premier League and so an announcement is still awaited, but ultimately it ties in with everything that has been reported to this point of a mid-June restart plan, provided that the green light is given by the government.

The UK has been in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic since March, but the measures are set to be eased in the coming weeks and that could in turn open the door for the restart of the Premier League season to follow in the footsteps of the Bundesliga which resumed a fortnight ago.

