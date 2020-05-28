Sometimes it must be obvious to the fans that a player is passed his peak and needs to move on, but Willian is still playing at a high level for Chelsea.

He’s an important player who understands the club and is consistently good, so it must be worrying for the fans that he’s attracting so much interest from elsewhere.

A report from French outlet Le10sport has looked at the latest with his situation, and it sounds like PSG are the latest side to show an interest.

They state that his contract is running down and the chances of him signing a new deal at Chelsea appear to be very slim, so he would be available on a free transfer this summer.

They point out that Real Madrid, Arsenal and Spurs have all shown an interest in the Brazilian and you can see him fitting in at all three of those clubs, but now PSG have entered the race to sign him.

It’s also suggested that even the French side are feeling the pinch from the Coronavirus shutdown so they are looking for cheap targets this summer, and Willian has gained their attention.

At his best he’s a pacey winger who never stops running, he’s a goal threat who can also create, while he’s handy from set pieces too.

When you also consider that he doesn’t seem to play with an ego, he just works for the team then it’s clear why there is so much interest in him.

It’s still not clear where he might end up, but staying at Chelsea is looking more and more unlikely.