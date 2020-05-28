Trying to force a player out of your club can be tricky, especially if they happen to be on a long term deal and have no interest in leaving.

Gareth Bale has been on the fringes of the Real Madrid squad for a couple of seasons now, and the Spanish press have done all they can to try and drive him out of the club.

The main problem is that the longer you fail to find a buyer for someone, the more everyone will start to think there is something seriously wrong with the player and it just makes it harder to get rid.

READ MORE: Real Madrid offer Man United their choice of four players as they look for Paul Pogba swap deal

Marca have reported on the latest with Gareth Bale, and it sounds like he will stay in Madrid for at least one more season.

They allude to him being out of form and favour in recent years, but state that Real have again failed to find a possible destination for him, so they are preparing for him to stay for another season.

They state that the Asian market is closed so that’s no longer an option, while the only possible European destination could be Newcastle if their take over goes through, but again that’s unlikely for now.

It’s such a shame to see a wonderful player being sidelined in the final great years of his career so here’s hoping he does find his way back into the team, but at least this should keep him fresh for Wales duty.