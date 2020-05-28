Real Madrid offer Man United their choice of four players as they look for Paul Pogba swap deal

It’s becoming clear that nobody has enough money to pay any huge transfer fees this summer, so rumours involving swap transfers are becoming more common.

In theory it could make perfect sense, the selling club will be able to get instant replacements and it gives both teams a chance to claim they’ve got a good value deal.

The Sun have reported on the latest with Paul Pogba’s situation, as Real Madrid desperately try to find a way to convince Man United to let him go.

The report does state that United would rather not let him go, but they may be open to a swap deal. As a result, Real Madrid have offered them their choice of four players who could head to Old Trafford as part of the transfer.

They are Martin Odegaard, James Rodriguez, Lucas Vasquez and former Man City midfielder Brahim Diaz. It’s not clear if Real would happily swap all four to get this done, but you can’t say that any of the four would be worth enough for a straight swap of only one player.

It will be interesting to see what they decide to do, as the report goes on to say that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would like to keep Pogba in Manchester as he hopes to create a midfield around the Frenchman and Bruno Fernandes.

Diaz and Odegaard could be stars of the future, so you could understand it if United asked for those two and some money or even the duo plus James Rodriguez to allow this to happen, but it just seems to be paper talk at this point.