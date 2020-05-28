Real Madrid set sights on Premier League ace as Plan B to €75m-rated top target

Real Madrid have reportedly identified an alternative option to bolster their midfield after it was suggested that top target Eduardo Camavinga could cost a whopping €75m.

The 17-year-old made a huge impression for Rennes this season having established himself as a key figure in the side with 36 appearances to his name prior to the campaign being ended prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In turn, it looks as though he has a bright future ahead of him, but as noted by Mundo Deportivo, his €75m price-tag has seemingly forced Real Madrid to look elsewhere.

It’s added that Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has now emerged as a Plan B option for the Spanish giants having impressed for the Foxes, and he would seemingly fit the mould of what they’re looking for as they look to add a midfield ace with similar characteristics to Casemiro in that defensive role to offer competition and cover.

The 23-year-old joined Leicester in 2016 and has gone on to make 130 appearances for the club while becoming an important player at the King Power Stadium.

After initially impressing having been tasked with helping to fill the void left behind by N’Golo Kante, he has continued to play a vital role under Brendan Rodgers this season as they chase Champions League qualification, and it’s that form which has seemingly led to interest from a European giant.

Time will tell if Real Madrid can prise him away or not and if he is ultimately their top option to strengthen their midfield if Camavinga is considered an unrealistic target due to that valuation, but it would certainly be a big loss for Leicester if he did depart.

The coronavirus pandemic is expected to have a negative financial impact which could limit spending in the upcoming summer transfer window, and so it would perhaps make sense if Real Madrid did consider Ndidi if they are unsuccessful in lowering Rennes’ demands for Camavinga.

