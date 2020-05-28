In a time where the gap between the Premier League and the Championship seems larger than ever before, it seems remarkable that one of the biggest teams may look to the lower division to replace a key player.

Of course lots of players have been able to make the step up, but the general pattern sees them join a mid table team before earning a transfer to a bigger side.

Dan James had some success with Man United last season and has shown there are some gems to be found, and it sounds like Chelsea will be looking to Brentford for a key signing this Summer.

A report from The Express has indicated that Brazilian winger Willian will be leaving when his contract expires this summer, so Brentford star Said Benrahma is being lined up as a possible replacement.

They go on to say that the Coronavirus crisis means he may be available at a knock down price, but Brentford are still looking for around £35m to let him go.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea go down this route to replace the Brazilian – they already have players like Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic and new signing Hakim Ziyech who could take that role.

It’s possible that the Brentford man may come in as a squad player rather than a direct replacement, but it would be interesting to see if he can handle that step up.