Jadon Sancho has been affected by transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United and other top clubs, according to his Borussia Dortmund team-mate Thomas Delaney.

The England international is one of the most exciting talents in world football at the moment, with ESPN noting that the likes of Man Utd and Bayern Munich are targeting him in a move likely to cost around £107million.

ESPN also quote Sancho’s Dortmund team-mate Delaney as admitting the pressure of all the hype surrounding him, including interest from big clubs, is starting to get to him.

“Clearly, one of the biggest talents that I’ve played with,” he said. “With that talent comes a lot of pressure, and I think he slowly starts to feel that from the England national team and clubs surrounding him now.

“Up until this point he’s been a talent performing very well, performing better than what he is expected to do, but there was always going to be a next step, and that’s going to be interesting. Next step in his career and his development.

“Only looking at his skills, he definitely has what it takes to become one of the five biggest players in the world. You see big talents go to waste, and I would say that he’s already done enough to prove himself.”

This is unsurprising, as players are only human after all, but United fans will hope this can be taken as a positive.

It suggests that the Red Devils’ interest in Sancho could be strong enough to be giving him something to think about, and it might also be that he’s expecting he will soon be leaving Dortmund, perhaps for Old Trafford.

It’s likely to be an unpredictable transfer window, however, as it’s not yet entirely clear just how much big clubs’ finances will be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and the issues that playing in empty stadiums will bring.