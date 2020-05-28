It’s rare to see a British player go to play overseas, and it’s even rarer for a Scotsman.

There will always be the added intrigue when a player goes outside their comfort zone, and it generally means they are held in higher regard.

Players like Liam Henderson and Ryan Gauld are fascinating because they’ve done well abroad, and it will generally attract more attention than if they stayed in the UK and played for a mid table side somewhere.

READ MORE: Pundit insists it makes sense for Arsenal to release inconsistent star and replace him with exciting youngster

Ryan Fraser would be the highest profile player yet to make the move abroad, if a Daily Record report is to be believed.

They claim that Arsenal and Spurs are still interested in signing the Bournemouth winger on a free this summer, but Turkish giants Galatasaray have actually opened talks about a move.

The report goes on to point out that the Turkish giants will have Champions League football next season, while that looks unlikely for Spurs and Arsenal at this point.

It’s interesting that he’s still gaining a lot of interest despite having a poor season for The Cherries, although a few good performances after the restart could do him the world of good in negotiations.

It’s worth pointing out that the report says Aberdeen have a 20% sell on clause that will land them nothing if he does leave on a free, so they will be hopeful that he signs a new deal to stay at Bournemouth.

It’s not clear what the player wants to do at this point, but it would be fascinating if he does go to Turkey.