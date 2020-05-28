Timo Werner has reportedly decided he wants a transfer to Liverpool after holding talks with manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Germany international has made this decision despite also being a target for Barcelona and Inter Milan, according to Todo Fichajes.

Liverpool fans will no doubt be pleased with this update following some reports that suggested they might be losing their grip on the player that has been strongly linked with them for so long.

A report from the Mirror claimed that LFC had pulled out of talks as they weren’t willing to pay Werner’s £50million release clause.

However, Todo Fichajes claim Leipzig now seem set to accept more like €40-50m for their star player, so possibly as low as £36m.

That could be a real bargain for a player of Werner’s ability, with the 24-year-old also surely having his best years ahead of him.

It’s easy to see why big names like Barca and Inter were also reportedly interested in him, and they’ll no doubt be disappointed to miss out.

Liverpool don’t exactly look in need of more signings up front due to already having perhaps the best front three in world football in Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Still, Werner’s availability on the cheap might mean he’s just too good to turn down, and his numbers suggest he’s more of a goal threat than Firmino, so could bring something different to Klopp’s side.