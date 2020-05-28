Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen for the club to try the rather risky transfer of Real Madrid defender Eder Militao.

The 22-year-old looked a huge talent at previous club Porto, and earned himself his big move to the Bernabeu last summer, but he may find he’s sent packing again pretty quickly.

According to Don Balon, Spurs are interested in snapping Militao up, with the Brazil international supposedly proving majorly disappointing to Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.

The report suggests it was Zidane who was keen to sign Militao in the first place, but he now regrets it after being surprised at how badly the player has settled in.

This doesn’t exactly sound encouraging for Tottenham, but it may be that the north London outfit can get the young centre-back on the cheap if Real are desperate to get rid of him.

Spurs fans will then just have to hope Mourinho can inspire Militao to get back to being the kind of player he looked during his time at Porto.

Many fine players have struggled to make it at Real Madrid, and it may be that the pressure of playing for such a big club has been too much for Militao, and that lining up for Tottenham might be more his level.