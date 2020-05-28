Video: Neymar hilariously trolls his own son with prank during lockdown

Neymar is busy finding ways to stay entertained during the coronavirus lockdown, and one method involves trolling his own son in a hilarious prank.

As seen in the video below, the Brazilian superstar proceeds to throw table tennis balls for his son to head into the basket in front of him, and in fairness it’s already going pretty poorly for him.

After several attempts and a slight pause as he grabs the next one from his pocket, he throws one up for Davi Lucca but he’s literally left with egg on his face as it cracks open on his head.

That sparks fits of laughter from behind the camera as Neymar looks chuffed with his own effort, with the video going viral after he posted it on Instagram, as seen below.

It’s an absolute classic of a prank, with Neymar’s young lad still having much to learn it seems…

