Agent insists that loanee sees Real Madrid as the best team in the world and wants to return

It’s never clear if it’s the board or the fans or someone else who drives the constant desire for new signings at Real Madrid, but it must be demoralizing for the current players.

Youngsters and fringe players know they are going to have to do something incredible every time they step onto the field, and even that might not be enough.

The attention span is so short and the thirst for big name transfers is ever present, so it’s not the best place for a full back to adapt to senior football and gain consistency.

It’s not surprise that Achraf Hakimi had to go out on loan to find regular football, but he’s been outstanding for Borussia Dortmund, and that could pose a problem for Real.

He’s actually exciting in an attacking sense so that should fit in at the club, and a report from The Evening Standard has hinted that he wants to go back.

They feature some quotes from Hakimi’s agent, and it does sound like playing regularly is the main concern just now:

“He will link up with Madrid when the championship ends. We’ll see what happens. He wants to play games, like he has this year, when he has been a starter in all the matches.”

“There is no hurry. The only aspiration he has is to play games in the path of his formation. With Madrid there’s a magnificent dialogue and they want to have him on their radar, And what we want is to not be too far away from Real Madrid.”

“So we will reach an agreement for whatever, whether he stays or goes, but without forgetting that his aim is to play one day for Madrid, which for him is the best team in the world.”

“It could be in the short term if Madrid offer him the chance to stay now or longer term if he doesn’t stay, but the aim is always the same: to end up at the best team in the world.”

It does sound like the agent knows Hakimi may struggle to get into the team next season, so that does suggest they are open to another switch away from The Bernabeu.

It might even make sense for him to leave permanently and then Real can sign him for a massive fee in the future, so it will be interesting to see what happens next.