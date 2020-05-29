Agreements reached: Man Utd, Arsenal stars agree to extend deals with Euro giants

Roma have reportedly reached an agreement with Arsenal and Man Utd, as well as with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Chris Smalling, to extend their stints at the club.

The pair joined the Giallorossi on season-long loan deals last summer, and both have impressed to play key roles in their bid to try and secure Champions League qualification.

While Smalling has cemented his place in the heart of the backline as a reliable and solid option at centre-half, Mkhitaryan has seen injuries disrupt his stint thus far but he’s still managed six goals and four assists in 20 appearances.

However, uncertainty has been rife over the past couple of months as with their loan deals expiring at the end of June and with the Premier League and Serie A only set to restart after the coronavirus lockdown on June 17 and June 20 respectively, they may well have found themselves heading back to England before the campaign had even finished.

According to Calciomercato though, via the paper edition of La Repubblica, that situation has been avoided as it’s claimed that all parties concerned have agreed to extend their loan spells in Italy until August 2, which should allow them to finish the campaign with Roma and then a further decision can be made on their long-term futures thereafter.

It’s even suggested in the report above that negotiations are underway over keeping them next season too, but although both players are keen on the idea, their price-tags in relation to their respective ages and the lack of spending that Roma will perhaps be forced into this summer due to the pandemic could make hopes of permanent signings complicated.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but ultimately it’s a boost in itself that Roma can call upon the pair for at least the rest of this season as they continue to try and surpass Atalanta and break into the top four in Serie A to secure a spot in the Champions League next season.

