According to Norwegian outlet VG, Fram Larvik’s sporting director, Jostein Jensen, has confirmed that Arsenal have signed promising talent George Lewis.

VG add that Lewis’ name hit the headlines in England earlier this month after Lewis impressed on trial with the Gunners.

Goal reported that the ace is a free agent after his time with Fram Larvik and other lower league sides in Norway, this could prove to be a real bargain capture for the Gunners.

Jeorge Bird, who runs a site on Arsenal’s youth, has reported that the winger will be with the Under-23s squad next season.

With news of this deal coming through, Arsenal have completed their first signing of the summer.

Here’s what Jensen had to say on the ace’s departure:

“Yes, we can confirm that. I have been told that he has signed for Arsenal, we wish George good luck.”

VG also add that the talent’s agent Cheikh Diaw has confirmed news of the transfer to NTB:

“He’s ready for Arsenal, yes. The club has not made it official yet, but he has signed for the club. They are really looking forward to getting over George, who they see as an exciting player.”

VG also report that due to Lewis’ fine performances during his trial period that the Rwanda-born starlet actually trained with the first-team for the final three days of his trial.

Jeorge Bird adds that the ace, whop primarily plays on the left-wing, can also be deployed in an attacking midfield role, the ace is eligible to represent either Rwanda or Norway at international level.

Arsenal’s ranks already include some promising attackers in Gabriel Martinelli, Reiss Nelson, Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith-Rowe – who is out on loan at Huddersfield.

The Gunners have always been strong at developing talent and they’ll be hoping that Lewis can prove to be a real gem.