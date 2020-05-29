There’s not been an awful lot to get excited about if you’re a Barcelona fan, with this season fast becoming one of their worst in recent memory, despite still being top of La Liga.

Internal wrangling, poor form on the pitch, transfer market woes… the list goes on.

With all of that as a backdrop, supporters surely won’t be happy to hear that the club will be halving their scouting staff at the end of the season.

As noted by Football Espana via ESPN, the club were, apparently, going to make the move in any event, as many of the contracts of scouting staff were due to expire.

However, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has seen to it that, even if there were an option to renegotiate any new deals, that is now not going to be possible.

What this means is that one of the biggest clubs in world football will now only have a scouting staff of between 15 and 20, compared to the current 40.

That’s bound to have a knock-on effect when it comes to talent acquisition and spotting a player before their fiercest rivals, and is a decision that could harm them for years to come.