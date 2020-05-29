Barcelona manager fumes as La Liga rule change threatens to take away a key advantage

It was always obvious that some things would need to change in football as many leagues gear themselves up for a return after the coronavirus shutdown.

Things are always changing in football so players and managers can either adapt and find a way to use it to their advantage, or they can sit back and moan about it instead.

According to a report from CCMA, Barcelona manager Quique Setien has chosen the latter option.

They feature some of his comments about the decision to allow five subs to be made by each team in a game, and it’s clear that he’s not happy about it:

“I think this will do us more harm than good. Many games are resolved in the final minutes and with this change rivals will be able to have more fresh players in this phase of the match, where we tend to take advantage of this fatigue.”

Traditionally Barca do dominate the ball and it’s common to hear about opposition players tiring as they spend the whole game chasing shadows and trying to get the ball back.

The main problem about his comments is he makes it sounds like other teams are being given an advantage – that’s not the case – Barca can also use this is a chance to get fresh legs on the field too.

It probably does tell you that he’s worried about a lack of squad depth and he might be trying to get his excuses in early, but it’s worth looking at the last ten minutes of their games after the restart to see if it really makes much of a difference.