Although live Premier League football is on the way back in the UK, unless you’re a fan of the Bundesliga, any football-related content has come from outlets having to trawl their archives and think up some interesting and quirky items, or by watching historical matches and tournaments.

Now, BBC Sport has decided to try something that is bound to get under the skin of supporters of Cristiano Ronaldo. This coming Saturday will see the channel devoting a day to Lionel Messi. Yes, ‘Messi day’ will be a reality.

According to the BBC Sport website, there will be the opportunity to see some of the Argentinian’s best World Cup goals, something from Match of the Day host, and former Barca player, Gary Lineker, and more.

It will surely get fans of the diminutive No.10 talking about his many attributes and records. Ninety one goals in a season, 697 in total, the most assists in La Liga, 34 trophies, six Ballons d’Or, six Golden Shoe awards… the list is practically endless.

If your feet are firmly in the Messi camp, then there’s clearly only one place to be on Saturday.