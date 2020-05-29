Big boost for Barcelona: Positive update offered on key figures after return to training

Barcelona have reportedly been handed a major boost as their attacking stars are all said to be looking sharp and fit after returning to training.

As noted by Football Espana, La Liga is expected to restart on June 11 after the coronavirus lockdown suspended the current campaign back in March.

Players have gradually stepped up training back at their respective club’s training facilities over the past fortnight or so, and there would have perhaps been fears over what kind of condition and fitness levels they would have returned at as although they would have been given instructions from the coaching staff to work out at home, it’s naturally not the same.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona boss Quique Setien has been handed a crucial boost as it’s suggested that his attacking players have all shown positive signs thus far.

It’s noted that Lionel Messi has displayed fresh legs and hasn’t lost his sharpness, Antoine Griezmann has cut weight and added more muscle mass to look more explosive, while Ansu Fati and Martin Braithwaite have also shown positive signs in terms of confidence and fitness.

Further, and perhaps in the biggest boost of them all, it’s added that although Luis Suarez is still lacking fitness having been sidelined since January after undergoing knee surgery, he is scoring goals in training and is closing in on making a full recovery and getting back to his previous levels.

The only negative note added is that Ousmane Dembele is now the only star name missing from their attacking contingent as he continues to recover from an injury of his own, but with so much to play for this season still, Setien will surely be delighted with what he’s seen thus far.

Barcelona sit two points ahead of rivals Real Madrid in the title race with 11 games remaining, while they’ll also hope to advance in the Champions League later this summer when their second leg against Napoli in their round-of-16 tie is rescheduled.

For now though, it sounds as though an attack which has already scored 63 goals in 27 league games could be ready to fire on all cylinders when the first game back is played.

