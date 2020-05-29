Boost for Liverpool in Timo Werner race as Italian giants admit defeat in their attempt to sign him

There’s no doubt that Liverpool’s chase for Timo Werner is the transfer story that’s already outstayed it’s welcome this year, as you start to hope for some kind of breakthrough.

Plenty of fans will question how much they need him, but a hard working striker who scores a lot of goals will always be welcome, and his versatility could be useful for Liverpool if he does go.

The Guardian have reported on the latest with his situation, and it does sound like Liverpool still hope they can get the deal done.

They actually state that Liverpool haven’t made a bid at this point, but they have been assured that Werner will wait for Liverpool to make a move before he decides to go anywhere.

They also go on to state that his release clause of £52.7m is set to expire on the 15th of June, so this will need to happen soon.

The fear will always be that another club will come in and make him an offer that he can’t refuse, so it should be a boost for Jurgen Klopp that Inter Milan have given up trying to sign him.

The report states that the Inter chairman admitted that they admire him a lot but they know that he won’t go to Inter.

In some ways it might be good if another contender make a move for the German as it might force Liverpool into action, but they still appear to be the favourites to sign him at this point.