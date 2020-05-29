Concern for Man Utd as risk of losing talented ace to Chelsea still high as he weighs up options

Man Utd are reportedly still facing the prospect of losing Angel Gomes this summer as he’s said to be in ‘two minds’ amid talk of a free transfer switch to Chelsea.

Widely regarded as one of the top talents to come out of the club’s youth academy in recent years, the 19-year-old has struggled to kick on and make his mark on the first team since making an initial breakthrough in the 2016/17 campaign.

Since then, he’s managed just 10 appearances for the senior side, totalling 320 minutes of playing time as he has struggled to push himself up the pecking order to play a more prominent role.

Given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been willing to bring through some of the youth stars at Man Utd this season as seen with the likes of Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams, it will be concerning for Gomes that he hasn’t been able to follow suit, while his current contract expires this summer to cast more doubt over his future at Old Trafford.

According to the Metro, the Red Devils have put an offer on the table for him to extend his stay with a £30,000-a-week contract, but it’s suggested by the Telegraph that he’s still in two minds over his future with Chelsea emerging as an option to snap him up on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Given Frank Lampard’s excellent work with the young players at his disposal this season, Gomes may believe that he might have a better chance of making an impact at Stamford Bridge if the Chelsea boss has important plans for him moving forward.

That said, he’ll perhaps be keen to receive reassurances over his potential role in the squad first, as swapping his current situation for the same one in west London might not be something that’s particularly appealing for him.

Time will tell if Man Utd can secure a new agreement to keep Gomes at the club, but aside from the financial aspect, it could be just as important that he is convinced that he will get chances to impress under Solskjaer moving forward.

