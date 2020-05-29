Arsenal have reportedly contacted the entourage of Lyon forward Moussa Dembele as they eye a potential swoop for the star this summer.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a prolific career thus far, bagging 19 goals in 64 appearances for Fulham, 51 goals in 94 outings for Celtic while he has now added 42 goals in just 88 games for Lyon.

That is an impressive track record and one that arguably should result in a deserved shot at the top level, and such an opportunity could be offered to him this summer.

As reported by the Metro, via L’Equipe, Arsenal are said to have stepped up their interest in him by contacting his entourage, as they seemingly make a contingency plan amid doubts over both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, with Barcelona and Real Madrid linked with the former and Inter with the latter.

Should either of those two leave, not only would it leave a major void in the side, but it could also arm the Gunners with transfer funds to make a signing of their own, and while the Metro add that Dembele’s £60m asking price is likely to drop amid the coronavirus pandemic, he is being tipped as a prime target for Arsenal to bolster their attack.

Things have certainly improved under Mikel Arteta since he was appointed in December, as the Gunners have eight wins, four draws and just one defeat across all competitions since the start of 2020, while they’ve conceded just nine goals in those 13 outings.

In turn, providing him with funds to let him stamp his mark on the squad would arguably have been the plan this summer, until the pandemic struck and its subsequent knock-on effects will have their influence on spending.

Nevertheless, if they were to lose one of their star strikers, a replacement would certainly be needed and Dembele could be a possible option based on the report above with Man Utd and Chelsea also said to be interested.

