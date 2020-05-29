Man Utd have reportedly contacted agent Mino Raiola after Roma youngster Riccardo Calafiori caught their eye, although Paris Saint-Germain could provide stiff competition.

The 18-year-old has impressed at youth level for the Giallorossi this season, making 16 appearances while chipping in with five goals and two assists from his left-back role while he has also had to battle injury problems along the way.

He appears to be on the cusp of making a breakthrough at senior level though, as he has been included in the first team squad for four games this year by coach Paulo Fonseca, but he’s still waiting to get his first minutes to prove his ability to step up and deliver to take his game to the next level.

However, it appears as though the Italy U19 international’s form has already made an impression around Europe, as the Daily Star report Man Utd have scouted him this season and have now contacted Raiola about a potential move, although PSG are said to also be interested.

It’s added that Roma have offered him a new contract to suggest that they’re keen for him to stay or perhaps it’s to protect their own position in the event of an exit, although it’s also suggested that they’re willing to sell depending on if a suitable offer is made.

The fact that two clubs of the calibre of Man Utd and PSG have shown interest perhaps tells a story in itself about how talented and how much potential Calafiori possesses, and so time will tell who is able to prise him away from the Stadio Olimpico this summer, or if he opts to stay with Roma to continue his development for the time being.

As for Man Utd though, with Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s disposal in that position already, it’s surely not considered a priority for them to draft in more talent at left-back but they’ve seemingly seen enough to warrant stepping up their pursuit.

