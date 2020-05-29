Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa has seen the Public Prosecutor’s Office request a six-month prison sentence and a fine of over €500,000 due to allegations of tax fraud.

AS have reported, via Cadena SER, that the 31-year-old will see his trial begin in the Provincial Court next Thursday, with Costa accused of defrauding the treasury of €1m.

It’s added that he faces accusations of obtaining, directly or through third parties, an income from the transfer of his image rights amounting to €1,371,098.31, relating to a situation in 2014.

It remains to be seen what comes from the trial, but ultimately from past experience with other high-profile individuals, it would certainly be a huge shock if Costa did face any time in prison as a result.

The expectation is that he will perhaps have to pay out on a hefty fine, assuming that the accusations made against him are proven to be accurate.

—

“I saw some comments in regards to my son, people saying: ‘I hope your son gets corona’.” – Troy Deeney is getting abuse for refusing to play. He has since decided to resume training, following medical advice. READ MORE…

—