Double swoop: AC Milan set sights on defensive duo amid talk of €75m+ transfer budget

AC Milan have reportedly set their sights on two potential transfer targets in particular as it’s suggested that they will have a €75m+ budget this summer.

After Serie A confirmed on Thursday that the season will resume on June 20, the Rossoneri will look to keep their hopes of Champions League qualification alive in the coming months.

Currently, they sit down in seventh place in the table, 12 points adrift of fourth-placed Atalanta who also have a game in hand with 12 games still to be played for Stefano Pioli’s side.

With that in mind, the chances of closing that gap look slim, but time will tell if they can turn things around. Regardless of that pursuit though, it appears as though the Italian giants could be preparing to spend big this summer.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan are set to have a €75m transfer budget this summer, while half of any revenue generated from player sales could also be added.

A whole host of young talents are linked with a possible move, but it’s suggested that young Sporting Lisbon centre-half Eduardo Quaresma and PSV Eindhoven right-back Denzel Dumfries are perhaps at the top of the list.

It’s added in the report that Milan have already made unsuccessful attempts to try and secure agreements for the pair, but time will tell if they have any better luck when the transfer window opens for business and the picture is a little clearer as to where the club is heading next season.

While neither Davide Calabria nor Andrea Conti have fully established themselves as first-choice at right-back, and with rotation on the best partner for captain Alessio Romagnoli in the middle, those are arguably two areas in which Milan can still improve.

Dumfries is undoubtedly the more established of the two touted targets as he was appointed PSV captain this season and has made the right-back position his own, while Quaresma has shown plenty of potential.

That said, scoring goals has been the problem for the Rossoneri this season as they’ve managed just 28 in 26 league outings, giving them the worst tally of the top 13 sides in the standings.

In turn, time will tell regardless of whether or not they land Quaresma and Dumfries as to who will arrive to try and add more firepower to the side next season to ensure that there is a necessary balance.

