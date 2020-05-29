Barcelona stalwart Luis Suarez is reportedly set to be given a clean bill of health on Monday and is tipped to feature against Mallorca when the La Liga season resumes.

The 33-year-old has been sidelined since January after undergoing surgery on his knee, which would have been a huge blow for the Catalan giants given how important he was prior to that.

Suarez has 14 goals and 11 assists in just 23 appearances so far this season, and although Barcelona continued to compete for two major trophies in his absence, they will undoubtedly benefit from having him back in the fold.

As noted by Football Espana, the La Liga season is set to restart on June 11, and while there has been a steady stream of updates over the past fortnight on Suarez’s condition, not only has the biggest indication yet been dropped that he is on the verge of making a full recovery but the man himself has also commented on his status.

Sport note that at the start of next week he is set to be discharged by the medical staff to mark making a full recovery, having featured in group training this week, and he is in line to feature against Mallorca which is likely to be the first rescheduled game back for the reigning La Liga champions.

It’s added that Suarez has been training for 20 days now, initially on an individual basis as he stepped up his recovery but now he has resumed group training and was seen participating in a session with his teammates on Thursday.

That in turn is seemingly put him in a position to get the green light to move forward and put his injury concerns behind him, and the Uruguayan stalwart provided an update of his own too.

“The truth is I am very happy,” he told Sport. “At first I did a few days with Juanjo and then little by little I joined the group. Now I have been doing full training with the group for a few days.

“I’m going to be able to play matches that I could not have played, very happy for that part but you have to see the negative part also with the whole situation that many people are experiencing today.”

That will be music to the ears of coach Quique Setien who has not yet been able to call upon Suarez, and with the La Liga title and Champions League still up for grabs in the next three months, he’ll be delighted to have Barcelona’s talisman up front back leading the line.

