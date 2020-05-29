Jon Flanagan could’ve had a long career at Liverpool had injuries not got in the way and disrupted his evident progress with the Anfield outfit.

A local lad made good, his marauding runs from the right-back position were a feature of the Reds teams during his time at the club, and it could be said that they were a template for young Trent Alexander-Arnold to follow.

Six years Flanagan’s junior, Alexander-Arnold’s career has sky-rocketed, whilst his contemporary has just been released by his former captain at Liverpool, and now Rangers manager, Steven Gerrard.

Things could’ve been different for Flanagan but he bears no ill will, and he’s even come up with an interesting suggestion for Alexander-Arnold’s future footballing endeavours.

“It just wasn’t meant to be for me,” he told The Athletic. “I love watching Trent play. He’s the best right-back in the world at the minute.

“He’s a fantastic player but he’s also a lovely lad. I’m so happy for him. He’s going to be a crucial part of this Liverpool team for many years to come.

“When he first came up to Melwood, he was very shy and didn’t say much but everyone could see that the talent was there.

“Once he got into his stride and he gained confidence from being part of the senior squad, it was clear that his career was going to take off.

“I think he’ll end up playing centre midfield for Liverpool. He’s an amazing right-back but he would be able to pull the strings even more from the centre of the park. He’s got all the attributes to play there.”

At this point in time, there really is no ceiling on how far Trent Alexander-Arnold can go in the game.

Nothing appears to faze him, and both as a defender and supplementary attacker, it’s difficult to think of another player in the European game that is as effective as he is at both ends of the pitch.

A cliche it may be, but the world truly is his oyster.