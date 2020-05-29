With no real prospect of making in-roads into the Barcelona starting XI when football resumes again, one of the club’s attacking midfielders could be offered an escape route by Juventus.

Philippe Coutinho seems to be currently in limbo as Bayern Munich have apparently ruled out signing him on a permanent basis now his loan deal has finished. The Brazilian is also injured so is unlikely to play again in 2019/20 in any event.

There’s been no further movement from any other potential suitors regarding his availability, and so news via Calciomercato and cited by the Daily Mirror that the Bianconeri might be interested is likely to appeal to both Coutinho and Barcelona themselves.

Having recently been turned down by Arthur Melo, per the Evening Standard, and with Miralem Pjanic a potential buy for the Catalans from Juve, the Serie A front runners clearly want to get something back from Barca, and a move for Coutinho makes sense.

Cristiano Ronaldo relies on service, and in the right team there’s no better supply line than the one which the Brazilian offers. However, it remains to be seen if both clubs can get a deal over the line.