Liverpool transfer news: Huge boost for £52m target, while Klopp holds direct talks with world-class ace

Liverpool have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner, as a European giant has dropped out of the race to sign him leaving them with less competition.

The prolific German international has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield for months now, but given the financial uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic, it remains to be seen if they secure a deal and prise him away to Merseyside.

As per the Guardian, Liverpool are still said to be hopeful of landing the £52.7m star, as per his release clause, while Werner himself is said to be keen on the idea of a move to join the Reds and so they haven’t yet given up on reaching a potential agreement.

That report specifically mentions Inter as also being interested and so with the threat that the Italian giants could try and hijack their move, it will come as a major boost for Liverpool that Tuttomercatoweb quote Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio as saying that Werner will not be joining them.

That ultimately removes the threat of competition from the equation, but it remains to be seen if it leads to Liverpool pressing home their advantage and trying to wrap up a deal for their target.

Elsewhere, the Metro report that Jurgen Klopp has personally spoken to Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly to try and convince him over a move to Anfield to set up what would a formidable defensive partnership with Virgil Van Dijk.

There is little doubt that the 28-year-old has established himself as one of the best centre-halves in Europe, and with the report adding that he could see his valuation drop to around £65m, it remains to be seen if Klopp can convince him over a switch and if Liverpool are able to reach an agreement with Napoli over a fee.

Dominant defensively already, adding the Senegal international would surely make them a shoe-in to continue to compete for major trophies next season and onwards.

