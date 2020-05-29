It’s always a big choice for a youngster when they decide to move abroad, so they do need to consider what a club will have planned for them.

It’s common to see the biggest sides stockpile youngsters while they just send them out on loan year after year, but that approach is really just treating the player as an asset rather than a human.

The Daily Mail have indicated that Man City and Newcastle are looking to sign Uruguyan starlet Facundo Pellistri, who currently plays under Diego Forlan at Penarol.

You have to think that he won’t have any chance to get into the City team at this point in his career, so that move could see him face more upheaval if he’s immediately sent out on loan.

Newcastle are also an interesting proposition because nobody knows what to expect from them next season. They might have a new owner and a big name manager who will attract some high profile players, or it might just be the same old under Steve Bruce as they try to battle relegation.

The report goes on to suggest that the 18 year old is valued at £10m, while Real Madrid are also said to be looking at him.

They do have some previous with Penarol as that’s where Fede Valverde came from, with the midfielder breaking into the Real first team this season.

Clearly he’s in high demand, but it’s not clear if any side are close to signing him at this point.