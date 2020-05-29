With the return date for the Premier League now known, one Man United striker is prepared to take a huge risk in order to extend his contract with the club.

Odion Ighalo’s loan deal is due to end this weekend, but the Nigerian is so keen to stay until the English top-flight season finishes, which is predicted to be by the beginning of August, that he’s willing to put a new £480,000 per week deal with parent club, Shanghai Shenhua, in jeopardy.

According to the Daily Star, talks between the two clubs are ongoing, but the player has made his intentions clear to both, and hopes that they’re able to find an accord that suits all parties.

The outlet also note that Shenhua chairman, Wu Xiaohui, has let it be known that Ighalo’s new contract terms with the Chinese Super League club will be reviewed unless they get a full commitment from the player.

More Stories / Latest News Meeting planned: Chelsea and Juventus could consider various swap deal options aside for €40m star Concern for Man Utd as risk of losing talented ace to Chelsea still high as he weighs up options Contact made: Klopp holds direct talks with Liverpool target as he eyes marquee signing

On the face of it, there still appears to be a willingness from Shenhua to take the player back later than planned, though clearly this isn’t ideal for them, and so it remains to be seen if the huge risk that Ighalo is taking by banking on their goodwill backfires.