Spanish giants Real Madrid are apparently in fear of missing out on another world class target, after interest from Man United and Paris Saint-Germain moved the goalposts in Los Blancos’ potential pursuit.

Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga has been coveted by Real, but, according to AS and cited by the Daily Express, their fear comes from the fact that they also missed out on Erling Haaland, the player ending up signing for Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland was available for €18m, but Real dillied and dallied before being beaten to the punch. If they wanted to sign Haaland now, he would cost them €68m.

Camavinga’s price tag of £44.9m is at the upper end of the scale for a 17-year-old, and the Daily Express even go as far as suggesting that Zinedine Zidane has made the youngster his top summer transfer target, ahead of Paul Pogba.

That said, a purchase in 12 months time would’ve probably suited the club better, however, if Los Blancos don’t pay the fee now, then there’s likely to be a similar premium to Haaland further down the line – assuming no one else has jumped ahead of Real in the pecking order before then.

Decisions, decisions.