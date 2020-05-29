Meeting planned: Chelsea and Juventus could consider various swap deal options aside for €40m star

Chelsea and Juventus officials are reportedly planning to meet when possible to do so with multiple potential swap deals on the agenda between the two clubs.

While the reigning Serie A champions will hope to successfully defend their crown when the season gets back underway on June 20, Frank Lampard’s men will be desperate to keep hold of their Champions League qualification spot.

In turn, both sides have more important immediate concerns on their plate, but it has been suggested that they will have plenty to talk about for the summer transfer window too.

With the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic in mind, it’s widely expected to limit spending for clubs around Europe as they deal with the blow to their revenue over the past three months.

That said, swap deals could become an important strategy to either simply find straight player exchange agreements or to reduce the asking price of targets.

According to Calciomercato, while Jorginho and Miralem Pjanic have been linked in such a move with the former said to be valued at €40m, that isn’t the only potential deal that could be found between the two giants.

It’s added that while Emerson Palmieri and Olivier Giroud are also of interest to Juventus, Chelsea could set their sights on Federico Bernardeschi, Douglas Costa, Alex Sandro and Adrien Rabiot.

With that in mind, there appears to be lots for the two sides to discuss moving forward, and it remains to be seen if it leads to any agreements being reached.

Palmieri and Sando would arguably make the most sense as it’s a like-for-like swap at left-back, while it remains to be seen if Pjanic-Jorginho is still on the cards.

